WWE 2020 Slammy Awards: Becky Lynch nominated in four categories, Full list and date of event revealed 

WWE has announced that the 2020 Slammy Awards will be streamed live on the WWE Network and other social media platforms of the company at 10 AM ET on Wednesday, December 23.
As confirmed by the WWE, the Slammys of 2020 will cover RAW and SmackDown, with NXT kept out of the picture. It seems like WWE will organize the year-end NXT awards, which has been the norm for years.
WWE also announced the award categories and nominees, which have been given below:
Superstar of the Year
- Drew McIntyre
- Roman Reigns
- Randy Orton
- Braun Strowman
- The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
- Asuka
- Sasha Banks
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Charlotte Flair
Match of the Year
- Undertaker vs. AJ Styles – Boneyard Match, WrestleMania 36
- The New Day vs. The Hurt Business – Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Raw, November 16, 2020
- Edge vs. Randy Orton – The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: WWE Backlash 2020
- Men's Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020
- AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan – Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals: SmackDown, June 12, 2020
- Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Universal Championship Hell in a Cell "I Quit" Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020
- Sasha Banks vs. Bayley – SmackDown Women's Championship Hell in a Cell Match: WWE Hell in a Cell 2020
- AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy – Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: WWE Clash of Champions 2020
- Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns: Survivor Series 2020
- Becky Lynch vs. Asuka - Royal Rumble 2020
Tag Team of the Year
- The Golden Role Models
- Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
- The New Day
- The Street Profits
- Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
Ring Gear of the Year
- Charlotte Flair
- Sasha Banks
- Seth Rollins
- The New Day
- Bianca Belair
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Carmella
Female Superstar of the Year
- Asuka
- Sasha Banks
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Charlotte Flair
Moment of the Year
- The Undertaker's Final Farewell: Survivor Series 2020
- Drew McIntyre defeats Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship: WrestleMania 36
- Becky Lynch announces her pregnancy: Raw, May 11, 2020
- Edge returns in the Men's Royal Rumble Match: Royal Rumble 2020
- The New Day's farewell address: SmackDown, October 16, 2020
- Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman unite: SmackDown, August 28, 2020
- Bayley betrays Sasha Banks: SmackDown, September 4, 2020
- The New Day gets drafted to different brands: Raw, October 12, 2020
Male Superstar of the Year
- Drew McIntyre
- Roman Reigns
- Randy Orton
- Braun Strowman
- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
Return of the Year
- Edge
- Roman Reigns
- MVP
- Goldberg
- Sami Zayn
Rivalry of the Year
- Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio Family
- Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
- Edge vs. Randy Orton
- Sasha Banks vs. Bayley
- R-Truth vs. The World
- Lana vs. Announcer Tables
Breakout Star of the Year
- Dominik Mysterio
- Bianca Belair
- Otis
- The Street Profits
- Murphy
The fans can vote here. The 2020 Slammy Awards show will be streamed live on the WWE Network, YouTube, WWE.com, Facebook, and Twitter.
Note down your predictions in the comments section below.Published 08 Dec 2020, 02:43 IST