WWE 205 Live spoilers: Top champion in action; Grizzled Young Veterans take down newly-formed tag team

WWE 205 live, featuring stars like Roderick Strong, Valentina Feroz, and The Grizzled Young Veterans, was taped after this week's NXT. We have spoilers for the event's results, so please read at your own risk.

This week's show featured three matches. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong took on Ru Feng in a non-title match while in the women's division Valentina Feroz faced off against Erica Yan. The show also featured a tag-team match as The Grizzled Young Veterans went up against Ikemen Jiro and Kushida.

Roderick Strong vs. Ru Feng open WWE 205 live

Ru Feng looked to bounce back from his defeat last week against Xyon Quinn as he took on NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong in a non-title match.

Ever since the brand revamp, Strong has been on a dominant run. The former Undisputed Era member now heads his faction called The Diamond Mine. He recently defeated Kushida to become the champion of WWE's cruiserweight division and has been undefeated ever since.

To absolutely nobody's surprise, it was the Diamond Mine leader who came out on top as Ru Feng continued his losing streak.

Result: Roderick Strong defeated Ru Feng

Valentina Feroz vs. Erica Yan on WWE 205 live

Valentina Feroz snapped her two-match losing streak in the singles division as she made quick work of the newcomer.

Result: Valentina Feroz defeated Erica Yan.

The Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Ikemen Jiro and Kushida main event WWE 205 live

The inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions James Drake and Zack Gibson took on the newly formed team of Ikemen Jiro and Kushida in the main event for the night.

The 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finalists continued their quest to take over the tag-team division as they defeated the Japanese duo in a fun, action-packed match.

Result: The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Ikemen Jiro and Kushida

