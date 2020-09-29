WWE 24/7 title change on RAW; Akira Tozawa is alive

It's been a week since Akira Tozawa was tragically eaten by a shark. Well, that's what we thought happened, anyway. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has been fighting R-Truth over the WWE 24/7 Championship for months now. However, at the beach last week, a shark seemingly put an end to Tozawa's dreams of championship gold... and also life.

At Clash of Champions, Drew Gulak rolled up R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship and later stated that his victory was in honor of his fallen friend Tozawa. Truth recaptured the belt quickly after.

Tonight, Truth's title troubles continued, thanks to the heavenly return of the Stamina Monster.

Akira Tozawa is alive, and reclaimed the WWE 24/7 title on RAW

R-Truth was met backstage by a ninja who handed over a note from his fallen leader. Akira Tozawa's note to Truth stated that their battles were legendary and he wanted him to have his blackbelt.

It was only a ruse, however, as Tozawa was indeed alive. He rolled up Truth for the win and another WWE 24/7 Championship reign. It was quite short, though, as his ninja pinned him soon after. That ninja turned out to be Drew Gulak, who claimed to be the smartest man on the roster before running into a briefcase from Truth.

Just like that, Truth then captured his 41st 24/7 Championship. That isn't all of the coverage for the title tonight, though.

The three men will battle for the WWE 24/7 Championship later on tonight.