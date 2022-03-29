WWE 24 set to return with explosive special about the 2022 Royal Rumble

WWE 24 is back with what could prove to be one of their most interesting episodes yet.

It's WrestleMania week, and Peacock intends to give the WWE Universe all they can handle with an insane amount of programming this week. The latest WWE 24 special will take viewers behind the scenes of the 2022 Royal Rumble.

This year's Rumble set up the road to WrestleMania for both Brock Lesnar and the returning Ronda Rousey. It will be interesting to follow their journey during the latest WWE documentary.

Will WWE 24 cover the Shane McMahon situation?

An intriguing aspect of the 2022 Royal Rumble was the backstage controversy that surrounded Shane McMahon at the show.

After the premium live event, there were reports that suggested Shane had his own creative ideas and fought hard to have them implemented. It will be interesting to see if WWE chooses to touch on what happened that night and what could've led to Shane's departure from the company just a couple of days later.

The following is the complete WWE schedule for Peacock and the WWE Network this week:

This Week's Schedule:

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

Monday, March 28:

Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 30:

Monday Night Raw (2/28/22)**

WWE's The Bump** – 10 a.m. ET

WWE NXT (3/29/22)

Thursday, March 31:

NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET

This Week in WWE

Friday, April 1:

WWE 24: Royal Rumble 2022

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

WWE Hall of Fame 2022 – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 2:

WWE Main Event (3/14/22)

La Previa: WrestleMania Saturday

NXT Stand & Deliver Pre-Show** – 12 p.m. ET

NXT Stand & Deliver – 1 p.m. ET

WWE's The Bump** – 4 p.m. ET

WrestleMania Saturday Kickoff** – 6 p.m. ET

WrestleMania Saturday – 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 3:

Friday Night SmackDown (4/1/22)**

La Previa: WrestleMania Sunday

The Ultimate WrestleMania – 10 a.m. ET

WWE's The Bump** – 4 p.m. ET

WrestleMania Sunday Kickoff – 6 p.m. ET

WrestleMania Sunday – 8 p.m. ET

What do you make of WWE's giant schedule of content this week on Peacock? Beyond WrestleMania 38 itself, what are you most interested in checking out? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

