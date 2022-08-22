WWE 2K pays eerie tribute to classic game franchise

The WWE 2K video game series is one of Take-Two interactive software's most important titles. The publisher recently gave the popular wrestling simulator series a year off, and that break resulted in the highly successful WWE 2K22.

Earlier today, the game's Twitter account celebrated the anniversary of another Take-Two franchise that's also been on a break for a while: Bioshock.

The tweet showcases an image of one of the game's signature characters, one of the Little Sisters, recreated in WWE 2K22's creation suite, using Bray Wyatt's in-game assets.

"When their lights go out, Mr. B and I come to visit."- Little Sisters, BioShock.

While the image indeed resembles the former WWE Universal Champion, the "Mr. B" in the quote refers to "Big Daddies," the massive old-fashioned deep sea diving suit-wearing bodyguards of the Little Sisters.

The WWE 2K series has had a rough few years.

For 20 years, WWE's yearly game offerings were developed by Yuke's, starting with the 2000's WWF SmackDown! for Sony PlayStation and WWF Royal Rumble for the Sega Dreamcast.

During the development of the 2020's edition, the relationship between Yuke's and Take-Two broke down, causing the studio to leave the project. Visual Concepts picked up the work who did the best they could with the time they had.

The Pint: A Pop Culture Podcast @thepintpodcast It bears mentioning that when WWE 2K20 (developed by Visual Concepts) releases, it will officially end 19 years, and 25 Yuke’s developed WWE games spanning consoles from the OG Playststion all the way up to the Xbox 1. Truly the end of an era. It bears mentioning that when WWE 2K20 (developed by Visual Concepts) releases, it will officially end 19 years, and 25 Yuke’s developed WWE games spanning consoles from the OG Playststion all the way up to the Xbox 1. Truly the end of an era.

While WWE's game series only had a year off, the BioShock series has been dormant for much longer. The last game in the series, BioShock Infinite, was released in 2013 for the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC.

Since then, the game's studio, Irrational Games, was dissolved. Despite that, Take-Two has announced that a fourth game in the series was planned, to be developed by Cloud Chamber studios.

Can we see a cross-over between these two legendary game franchises? Could we be able to control a Big Daddy in a WWE ring? Or maybe have a WWE star like Finn Balor or Becky Lynch play a role in the next BioShock game? Let's hear your section below in the comments below!

