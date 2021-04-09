WWE 2K teasing big announcement at WrestleMania

Is a WWE 2K22 announcement imminent?

Earlier this afternoon, WWE Games took to social media to announce the following message:

"#WWE2K fans: You're going to want to tune in to #WrestleMania *winking emoji*"

The looping video reveals that there will be a special announcement from WWE 2K during WrestleMania this weekend. It lists both nights, so whatever the announcement is will most likely be repeated on both shows.

The WWE Universe is speculating that this is the long-awaited reveal of WWE 2K22. This would be the latest from the long-standing WWE Games franchise that has certainly seen better days in recent years.

Will WWE 2K redeem themselves this year?

It's been several years since the WWE Universe had a good WWE video game. WWE 2K20 was reviewed so badly by fans and critics alike that the company canceled WWE 2K21 to put more time into WWE 2K22 instead.

In its place, 2K released WWE 2K Battlegrounds. A repetitive, basic arcade game that lacked any kind of actual replay value. The game received mixed reviews upon release and was quickly forgotten about by fans mere weeks later.

If WWE 2K is ready to reveal 2K22 this weekend, the WWE Universe will be hopeful that this franchise can be returned to its former glory of years past.

2K and Visual Concepts have been on their own in recent years after letting Yuke's go following WWE 2K19. While 2K19 wasn't perfect, it was probably WWE 2K's best game since WWE 2K14.

With Yuke's hard at work on the first-ever AEW console game, this could arguably be 2K's most important release in the WWE 2K franchise's history. Another flop from critics could spell the end of 2Ks tenure of making WWE video games and will force WWE to find another developer for their future titles.

Needless to say, the WWE Universe will anxiously be awaiting WWE 2K's announcement this weekend in hopes of a return to form for the franchise they love so dearly.

What do you think WWE 2K will announce this weekend at WrestleMania? Do you think it's an announcement for WWE 2K22? Or something else entirely? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.