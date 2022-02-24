WWE 2K22 to feature Machine Gun Kelly as a playable character

WWE and 2K Games announced today that recording artist Machine Gun Kelly will be a playable character in the upcoming WWE 2K22 title.

The "Invincible" musician's digital avatar will be added to the title in an upcoming DLC pack. His inclusion in the game comes as part of his role as WWE 2K22's Executive Soundtrack Producer. The soundtrack to the game, handpicked by MGK, can be found below.

Machine Gun Kelly - "Concert for Aliens;"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. YUNGBLUD & Bert McCracken - "Body Bag;"

Wu Tang Clan - "Protect Ya Neck;"

Motorhead - "Iron Fist;"

Poppy - "Say Cheese" (Live NXT version);

Royal Blood - "Typhoons;"

Bring Me The Horizon - "Happy Song;"

The Weeknd - "Heartless;"

Turnstile - "I Don't Wanna Be Blind;"

Asking Alexandria - "The Final Episode (Let's Change the Channel);”

KennyHoopla - "Hollywood Sucks."

Will WWE 2K22 let you powerbomb MGK as Kevin Owens?

Machine Gun Kelly is no stranger to WWE. He's appeared on RAW three times - in 2012, 2015, and 2017. On the June 15th, 2015 episode, MGK performed live on the show, only to be confronted by Kevin Owens afterwards. Kelly took exception to Owens' refusal to shake his hand, and struck him. This led to Owens picking Kelly up and Powerbombing him off the stage.

Say what you want about Machine Gun Kelly or his music, but that was pretty gutsy.

Kelly's inclusion here isn't the first time a celebrity has made an appearance as a playable character in a WWE video game. In 2001, Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst was an unlockable wrestler in WWE SmackDown!: Just Bring It for the PlayStation 2. Then, in 2015, actor and former California governor Arnold Schwartzenegger appeared in WWE 2K16 as the T-800 from the first two Terminator films.

Are you interested in playing as Machine Gun Kelly in WWE 2K22? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

