WWE can't have 3 "tiny girls" on TV, there is only room for ONE, claims wrestling expert (Exclusive)

The storyline dynamics might have changed following WrestleMania 41, but WWE might need to rethink the talents being pushed. Vince Russo pointed out an issue where too many "tiny girls" are featured on television in seemingly prominent spots.

Ad

As seen on the shows after WrestleMania, WWE has booked a few new angles in the women's division, including a few swerves many fans would not have expected.

Zelina Vega dethroned Chelsea Green to win the Women's United States Championship, while Becky Lynch turned on Lyra Valkyria after they lost the tag team titles merely a night after winning them at WrestleMania.

Roxanne Perez also got a big match against Rhea Ripley on this week's RAW as she looks to increase her stock on the main roster.

Ad

Trending

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted how WWE is overdoing a gimmick. Russo stated that the David vs. Goliath story couldn't be applied to multiple stars and felt many women currently on the program are just too small to be taken seriously, which is hurting the believability factor of the product.

Russo explained:

"Zelina Vega is tiny. Liv Morgan is tiny. Roxanne Perez is tiny. If you have one tiny that works, that's the gimmick. When you've got three tinies going 50-50 with giants, none of it is believable, which is fine because Rock told us it's a television show, Chris. It doesn't matter. Put children in there to wrestle Rhea Ripley; it doesn't matter. If you got one David slaying the giant, fine, you can't have three tiny girls, man!" [1:09:00 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Several new feuds have emerged in the aftermath of WrestleMania, but Vince Russo hopes WWE is more conscious about the stars regularly appearing on RAW and SmackDown and how it impacts fan perception.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if the transcription is used.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lennard Surrao A journalist who has been a featured writer for Sportskeeda since 2015 and a wrestling fan for as long as he can remember.



He has written nearly 6000 articles, including news, features, and listicles that have amassed over 170 million views. You can find more of his work in the following id:



https://www.sportskeeda.com/profile/lennard-surrao Know More