"Vince McMahon wanted us to look younger" - ex-WWE coach on the recent changes to NXT

Vince McMahon recently took over NXT and the WWE Chairman has reportedly made some strange requests for the coaches at the Performance Center, according to Scotty 2 Hotty. Performers and fans alike have questioned the programme's change in direction.

Speaking on Chris Jericho's podcast Talk Is Jericho, former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty revealed some of the odd requests that McMahon wanted from his coaches at the Performance Center.

"Vince wants the coaches looking younger,'' Scotty 2 Hotty said. ''So we need you guys to start dying your beards and, and cutting your hair. The coaches. So I did. I like I literally lost sleep over it and I'm like, you know, a couple of when they did it right away."

The former WWE coach also spoke of his sadness that the NXT of old was coming to an end.

"It's also sad because it was almost like they killed it off and they killed this awesome thing that we had, you know, so we lost this thing and it was almost like dealing with a death dude and it was, it was just sad," Scotty 2 Hotty continued.

Through the guidance of individuals like Scotty 2 Hotty and Triple H, NXT has seen itself become a legitimate third brand alongside RAW and SmackDown.

Vince McMahon's NXT vision was detailed by a former producer

Former producer of NXT, Cornell Gunter gave further insight into how Vince McMahon and the WWE wanted to revamp its third brand.

Speaking to The A Show on RNC podcast, Gunter spoke of his surprise at how quickly NXT was going to change.

''Vince was selling the fact, 'We got these stars. It’s time to start thinking about the future’ and everything he said in that meeting came to fruition, and we all left that meeting being like, Wow a change is coming,'' said Gunter.

