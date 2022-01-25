Hall Of Fame and NXT Stand & Deliver confirmed for WrestleMania week in Dallas

WWE has confirmed that the Hall of Fame induction ceremony and NXT Stand & Deliver will now be added to a jam packed WrestleMania week in Dallas, Texas. The story of more shows being added was broken by the Dallas Morning News.

With both RAW and SmackDown after 'Mania already confirmed as well, WWE's presence in the lone star state is going to be astronomical.

Although WrestleMania is WWE's biggest show of the year, the events taking place before and after have become integral parts of the company's calendar. The RAW after 'Mania, for example, is a night known for absent superstars making their long-awaited returns.

With the Royal Rumble airing live on the WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday January 29th, the road to WrestleMania is almost upon us.

With events such as the Hall of Fame, NXT, RAW and SmackDown all booked for Dallas, the excitement amongst fans is really starting to heat up.

Will Stone Cold Steve Austin be at WrestleMania?

With the grandest stage of them all taking place in Dallas, Texas this year, many have speculated as to whether or not fans can expect to see an appearance from Texas' own, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Texas Rattlesnake is synonymous with the show of shows. From his bloody fight with Bret Hart to his epic battles with The Rock, the Texan legend has created many of his hall of fame moments at 'Mania itself.

Randy Cruz @randyjcruz



The last time #WrestleMania was held in Dallas, Stone Cold had the loudest pop in wrestling history. The last time #WrestleMania was held in Dallas, Stone Cold had the loudest pop in wrestling history.https://t.co/0I56FPmwvO

The last time WWE held the iconic event in Dallas, Stone Cold, along with fellow legends Mick Foley and Shawn Michaels, joined forces to take out The League of Nations and The New Day. Naturally, the second The Texas Rattlesnake's music hit, the Dallas crowd absolutely erupted.

The WWE has used Steve Austin to promote this year's 'Mania in Texas since the show was announced.

In what will be the first WrestleMania to take place since the pandemic began that will have a fully non-socially distanced crowd, fans can expect WWE to pull out of the stops. Will one of those stops in question be Stone Cold himself?

