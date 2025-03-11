WWE accidentally censors Cody Rhodes in a major botch on RAW

Cody Rhodes cut a scathing promo ahead of John Cena's return next week in Brussels. He even used a word that didn't need to be censored, but it was censored anyway for reasons unknown.

The people controlling the production get the feed earlier than expected. As a result, they get to censor words that are said that are deemed non-PG. While WWE has shifted away from that level of family-friendliness, they still try to remain PG when they can. Cody, of course, broke that at The Elimination Chamber when he told The Rock to go "F- himself."

The production team may have been a little weary about Cody Rhodes' tendency to use non-PG comments, and they even censored him saying the word "Moron."

You can watch it in the last 30 seconds of the clip below:

It's not uncommon for cuss words to be censored, but this was audible to everyone, and it wasn't even a swear word to begin with.

Next week will mark Cena's first appearance since turning heel at Elimination Chamber 2025. It will also mark the first time they'll be under the same roof since then.

Cody Rhodes broke his silence about waiting for Cena's reply, and even he seemed surprised that Cena hasn't appeared on TV since the 2025 Royal Rumble matches this year.

