WWE accidentally gives away major WrestleMania XL main event spoiler; many fans livid with the mistake

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns collided in the WWE WrestleMania XL Night Two main event in a Bloodline Rules match. For much of the contest, the two men were able to wrestle a normal no-disqualification match where they were able to use a selection of weapons.

Only when a table was pulled out from under the ring did the fans notice someone under there since the apron was pulled up, and a hand was seen trying to hide.

It was clear that someone was hiding under the ring, and a few minutes later, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa interfered in the match, but Jey Uso and John Cena took them out.

The match then included a lot of interference from The Rock, The Undertaker, and Seth Rollins, allowing Rhodes to take advantage and hit three Cross Rhodes to win the World Championship for the first time.

Roman Reigns and The Rock had a moment after the match before Reigns and Paul Heyman were seen hugging on the ramp. The main event appeared to be a full-circle moment for WWE, which has now announced a new era.

