WWE accidentally spoiled major Royal Rumble surprise ahead of the match 

WWE provided a number of surprises throughout this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, including the return of Naomi and the inclusion of TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.

Several NXT stars were added to the fray, including former Women's Champion Roxxane Perez.

She was someone that the WWE Universe was already aware of since WWE themselves spoiled the surprise earlier in the show when Randy Orton was shown heading down the ramp as part of a video package, and Roxxane Perez's titantron theme was being played in the background.

Expand Tweet

Several surprises for the show were seemingly leaked since several reports noted that they had been spotted backstage before the event and were expected to feature. Still, many fans were unsure if they were just rumblings.

Perez's entrance at number 27 meant that the company did inadvertently give away the fact that she was included in the match but didn't bother to change the background before airing the footage of Randy Orton.

Perez was able to make a statement following her entrance but was eliminated by Tiffany Stratton after several minutes in the match.

Did you pick up on the spoiler ahead of the Women's Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.