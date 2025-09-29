  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Accidentally Spoils Identity Of Mystery Star After Attack

WWE Accidentally Spoils Identity Of Mystery Star After Attack

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 29, 2025 01:43 GMT
The star
The star's identity was leaked (Credit: WWE No Mercy)

WWE just spoiled the outcome of a huge attack, by revealing the identity of a mystery star. This comes after the star's identity was kept secret during the show itself.

Ad

In one of the major matches of the night involving Jacy Jaye and her bout against Lola Vice for the WWE NXT Women's Championship at No Mercy, there was a mystery attacker involved. Vice had the match in hand when she hit the Spinning Backfist, but when hitting it, she fell out of the ring. This was when a mysterious hoode figure got involved. The figure appeared and hit Vice with a running knee strike at ringside.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This is what led to the star being rolled back into the ring moment later to be hit with a Rolling Encore. That ended the match with Jacy Jayne retaining. Now though, it has been revealed by WWE that the hooded figure was none other that Lainey Reed. They accidentally spoiled the fact on their website where they were reporting what had happened on the night. In the result, they included that Reed was the hooded figure who had interfered.

Ad

Reed had been pulled from the show earlier.

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

"Jacy Jayne retained the NXT Women’s Championship thanks to a shocking assist from Lainey Reid."
Ad

Lainey Reed was supposed to be out with an injury at WWE No Mercy

The identity of the star was not revealed in the storylines yet with the hooded figure exiting without revealing who it was under there. The story will be revealed soon, supposedly heading into NXT, given that they have already revealed that the star is Lainey Reed on the site.

Ad

The fact remains that Reed was pulled from the show earlier thanks to an injury. There is some speculation that the reason the star was completely hooded was because Reed's injury didn't allow her to be there, but she will be back to feud with Vice.

Reed was originally set to compete at the show but was pulled from the WWE Speed match.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications