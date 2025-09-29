WWE Accidentally Spoils Identity Of Mystery Star After Attack

WWE just spoiled the outcome of a huge attack, by revealing the identity of a mystery star. This comes after the star's identity was kept secret during the show itself. In one of the major matches of the night involving Jacy Jaye and her bout against Lola Vice for the WWE NXT Women's Championship at No Mercy, there was a mystery attacker involved. Vice had the match in hand when she hit the Spinning Backfist, but when hitting it, she fell out of the ring. This was when a mysterious hoode figure got involved. The figure appeared and hit Vice with a running knee strike at ringside. This is what led to the star being rolled back into the ring moment later to be hit with a Rolling Encore. That ended the match with Jacy Jayne retaining. Now though, it has been revealed by WWE that the hooded figure was none other that Lainey Reed. They accidentally spoiled the fact on their website where they were reporting what had happened on the night. In the result, they included that Reed was the hooded figure who had interfered. Reed had been pulled from the show earlier. &quot;Jacy Jayne retained the NXT Women’s Championship thanks to a shocking assist from Lainey Reid.&quot;Lainey Reed was supposed to be out with an injury at WWE No MercyThe identity of the star was not revealed in the storylines yet with the hooded figure exiting without revealing who it was under there. The story will be revealed soon, supposedly heading into NXT, given that they have already revealed that the star is Lainey Reed on the site.The fact remains that Reed was pulled from the show earlier thanks to an injury. There is some speculation that the reason the star was completely hooded was because Reed's injury didn't allow her to be there, but she will be back to feud with Vice.Reed was originally set to compete at the show but was pulled from the WWE Speed match.