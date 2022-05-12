WWE charged with Anti-Trust lawsuit for "Major Business Interference" with MLW

WWE has been accused of major business interference in their on-going anti-trust lawsuit against Major League Wrestling.

It all started back in January when MLW filed an anti-trust lawsuit against WWE for torpedoing their TV deal with Tubi. WWE was reportedly unhappy with the fox-affilated brand for having a deal with a third-party wrestling company, and therefore the TV deal was called into question. It was also alleged that WWE pressured Vice TV to get out of a deal with MLW.

MLW CEO Court Bauer made an appearance on the WrestlingInc podcast to discuss the ongoing legal battle. Bauer stated that MLW has a lot of evidence against Vince McMahon's company, but couldn't go into specifics about the case for legal reasons.

“Yeah, it would probably be strategically unwise to spill the beans on that here and now. I’m not trying to blue-ball you here, but all I can share is that we have exceptional, exceptional evidence of tortious interference. And as the legal process plays out, the public will see the evidence. It will come out and it’s pretty damning." Bauer said (H/T WrestleZone)

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc Exclusive: MLW Owner Comments On Antitrust Lawsuit Against WWE dlvr.it/SQB2S0 Exclusive: MLW Owner Comments On Antitrust Lawsuit Against WWE dlvr.it/SQB2S0

What is Major League Wrestling?

Major League Wrestling is an independent wrestling promotion that initially ran between 2002 and 2004, but got a full-time revival in 2017.

Founded by Court Bauer, their weekly television show MLW Fusion began running in 2018, and has featured performers likes of MJF, The Lucha Brothers, and Jacob Fatu. The show airs on the company's YouTube and on various smaller TV stations.

The promotion's current World Heavyweight Champion is Alexander Hammerstone, who defeated Jacob Fatu for the title back in October 2021.

What do you think of the ongoing Major League Wrestling lawsuit? Do you think WWE will come out on top? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Neda Ali