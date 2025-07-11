WWE acknowledges Christian Cage before SummerSlam 2025

Christian Cage had a highly successful WWE career before he moved to AEW in 2021. The tag team veteran won multiple championships during his long tenure with the company and even held the World Heavyweight Championship twice.

Ad

As he prepares for another tag team title match, this time in AEW, WWE chose to acknowledge him in their recent video.

WWE posted a "25 Greatest SummerSlam Matches Ever" marathon on YouTube ahead of SummerSlam 2025, and Christian Cage has found his way on the latest video. WWE ranked his match against Randy Orton at SummerSlam in 2011 at the 20th spot.

Ad

Trending

The contest was a No Holds Barred match that saw Christian enter as the defending World Heavyweight Champion against The Viper.

The match saw both wrestlers make full use of the stipulation, and it ended when Orton delivered an RKO to Christian on the steel steps after catching him mid-air off a springboard attempt.

Both wrestlers had an intense rivalry that year that saw them exchange wins and the title.

Christian would stay with WWE for nearly a decade and donned various roles, including being a host for his WWE Network show alongside his former tag team partner Edge, called The Edge and Christian Show That Totally Reeks of Awesomeness.

Ad

Christian Cage's last WWE appearance

Following a concussion, Christian would make sporadic WWE appearances, often in non-wrestling roles. However, he appeared as a surprise entrant in the 2021 Royal Rumble match, entering at number 24.

He briefly united with Edge before being eliminated by Seth Rollins. This remains Christian's last competitive WWE appearance.

Christian Cage signed with AEW in 2021 and has formed a stable by the name of Patriarchy. This weekend, he will team up with Nick Wayne as they attempt to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a Three-way match at the All In: Texas PPV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling. He was hooked on the product from the moment he saw The Hardy Boyz jumping off ladders during the Attitude Era. While he comes from an engineering background, Sherjeel’s love for pro wrestling and content writing led him to pursue a career in sports journalism. Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Sherjeel worked at other reputable organizations for five years.



While writing articles, he ensures that he only relies on credible sources for information and covers relevant subjects that do not project an agenda against a particular person or association. WWE legend Paul Heyman once shared Sherjeel’s work on his social media handle.



Sherjeel’s earliest memory of pro wrestling is watching Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker square off for the WWE Title in the main event of a pay-per-view in 1998. His favorite wrestlers are Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy. While he admires Orton for his character work as a heel, he looks up to Jeff because of his unique wrestling style and risk-taking ability.



If he could go back to the Attitude Era, Sherjeel would like to manage Ken Shamrock and be his mouthpiece. He feels Shamrock’s promo skills prevented him from becoming a main event-level act in WWE. Hence, he would like to help the UFC Hall of Famer get over with fans.



When not writing about pro wrestling, he likes to read classics and fiction books. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE