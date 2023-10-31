WWE adding a massive stipulation to LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns could be a vital twist, feels legend

The WWE Universe is waiting with bated breath for Roman Reigns and LA Knight's Crown Jewel match, and Kevin Nash has now revealed he'd like it to be a No DQ contest.

He might be getting the best babyface reactions on the roster, but Knight will still go into the event in Saudi Arabia as the underdog against The Tribal Chief. Reigns has held onto the World Title for over 1000 days and looks unstoppable.

Tainted victories with assists from his Bloodline stablemates have been one of the biggest reasons Reigns has been champion for this long. While speaking on the latest Kliq This episode, Kevin Nash said he would be more interested in watching Roman Reigns' title defense against LA Knight if contested under no disqualification rules.

Big Daddy Cool explained:

"The first thing I'd do is, because how did they get out of WrestleMania? They had a DQ. So, if you want to draw me in, make it a No DQ match. Now I'm like, oh! So, Roman's got to beat him clean? Are they willing to kibosh this kid's run, or are they going to put 1000 days of the company on a 40-year-old LA Knight who is over?" [43:00 - 43:37]

Kevin Nash on the future of Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Championship

LA Knight isn't the favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns, and the most likely outcome is for the Bloodline leader to continue his record-breaking reign.

Cody Rhodes is also always in the title hunt, and if rumors are to be believed, he could get a rematch against Reigns at next year's WrestleMania. Kevin Nash said that fans always get behind a babyface's world championship chase, and as long as he doesn't win the belt anytime soon, The American Nightmare will still be quite over with the crowd.

"You've got Cody on the back burner, who's been trying to get a shot at Roman. So, it's like, you can't long-term two guys to be the foil for Roman, you know? The money is always going to be in the chase. As long as Cody is chasing, he is not hurt. I mean, how many great fighters have been dodged by guys? It makes their legacy strong." [46:45 - 47:31]

Who should WWE pick to take the title off Roman Reigns' waist? LA Knight or Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Kliq This and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

