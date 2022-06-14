WWE adds 15 new recruits to its NIL program

WWE has announced 15 new recruits for its Next In Line (NIL) program.

In a press release the company released today, the names of the new collegatiate athletes signed were revealed.

Ali Mattox-Ole Miss-Cheer & Dance-5’ 7”-Little Rock, Ark.

Case Hatch-Arizona State-Football-6’ 1”, 230 lbs.-Gilbert, Ariz.

Chandler Hayden-Tennessee-Track & Field-5’ 11”-Pittsfield, Ill.

Cohlton Schultz-Arizona State-Wrestling-6’ 2”, 285 lbs.-Parker, Colo.

Derrian Gobourne-Auburn-Gymnastics-5’ 4”-Sarasota, Fla.

Ericka Link-Elon-Volleyball-5’ 6”-Hedgesville, W.Va.

Keshaun Moore-Hampton-Football-6’ 3”, 270 lbs.-Suffolk, Va.

Luke Ford-Illinois-Football-6’ 6”, 260 lbs.-Carterville, Ill.

Maliq Carr-Michigan State-Football/Basketball-6’ 5”, 245 lbs.-Inkster, Mich.

Mikala Hall-Central Michigan-Basketball-5’ 5”-Danville, Ill.

Rachel Glenn-South Carolina-Track & Field-6’ 0”-Long Beach, Calif.

Ruben Banks-Arkansas-Track & Field-6’ 4”, 270 lbs.-Binfield, England

Thunder Keck-Stanford-Football-6’ 3”, 245 lbs.-Northfield, N.H.

Tyanna Omazic-Miami-Volleyball-6’ 2”-Kansas City, Mo.

Zachary Knighton-Ward-Hofstra-Wrestling-6’ 2”, 285 lbs.-Rosedale, N.Y.

The press release further outlines that four of the first 16 athletes signed by Vince McMahon's company under NIL contracts were nominated for the NCAA Hall of Fame.

WWE has signed dozens of collegial athletes in the past year.

Last year, the NCAA (collegiate sports authority in the US) allowed its athletes to profit off of their names and brands. Since then, the Stamford-based company has kickstarted its NIL program, which willl help these athletes start their potential careers in the company.

The contract allows WWE and the athletes to make money off of branding. Athletes, in turn, are provided access to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, live event promotions, branding, media training, and much more.

Arguably the most well-known name signed to an NIL contract is Gable Steveson, an Olympic gold medalist and a two-time NCAA wrestling champion. Steveson has already made TV appearances and even appeared on both nights of WrestleMania 38.

With the company signing collegiate athletes and NXT being revamped to focus on upcoming young stars, the company has clearly shifted its focus to developing more home-grown talent.

