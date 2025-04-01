WWE adds fake "This is Awesome" chants to WrestleMania 40 on Netflix

WWE is now three months into the Netflix era, and things are going well. The OTT platform has a whole lot of content, including the entirety of WrestleMania 40. The two-night extravaganza was a huge success, but the company has made some changes for Netflix.

The change in question has to do with chants that can be heard in the background during the show. In particular, fake "This is awesome" chants can be heard, and have clearly been piped in. This can be heard during the Six-Pack Ladder match for the WWE and World Tag Team Championships.

At one point during the match, Tommaso Ciampa hits Tyler Bate with an Air Raid Crash. It was an incredible move that received a huge pop, as it was from the top of the ladder. During this sequence, "This is Awesome" chants can be heard on the Netflix version of WrestleMania 40.

Looking back, the fans in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field were actually chanting "Holy Sh*t." Perhaps this is the reason why WWE and Netflix decided to put "This is Awesome Chants" over it. The chants can be heard around the one-hour mark on Netflix.

The cuss word may have been a no-no from WWE and Netflix who wanted to put in something more family-friendly. While many had assumed when WWE moved to Netflix that there would be more non-PG moments, it seems that the OTT platform has drawn the line, especially with crowd chants, as has been exemplified a few times during the recent episodes of RAW.

Recently, there were also segments of the Steel Cage match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins that were cut off, as the two superstars were flipping each other off.

This will likely continue to happen in upcoming shows, perhaps, due to certain policies with regard to profanity.

WWE and Netflix will have to be prepared for WrestleMania 41

It has been almost a year since WrestleMania 40. The month of April is now upon us, which means WWE is gearing up for WrestleMania 41. Several fans will be in attendance in Las Vegas, and it is sure to be exciting.

However, the Stamford-based promotion and Netflix will need to be prepared. Their decision to pipe in "This is Awesome" chants proves that. After all, there will likely be even more "questionable" chants in Allegiant Stadium, which will undoubtedly force them to make similar edits and cuts.

Nevertheless, the fans cannot wait for WrestleMania 41. The match card has started to shape up, and two awesome nights are expected. It will be interesting to see how things go down.

