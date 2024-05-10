WWE adds major segment to SmackDown; championship match to be announced?

WWE is set to present the post-Backlash France edition of SmackDown in just a few hours. A major segment was just added to the line-up amid speculation on upcoming title match plans for the new era.

Backlash France saw Cody Rhodes retain the WWE Championship over AJ Styles in their first-ever match and Cody's first televised title defense since dethroning Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. In addition to Backlash and Draft fallout, tonight's SmackDown will continue the build to the inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

Officials have announced that The American Nightmare will be live on tonight's loaded SmackDown episode. This will be his first televised appearance since Backlash. There's widespread speculation on Rhodes possibly revealing his next challenger for the return to Saudi Arabia.

"TONIGHT on #SmackDown: The Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes is here! What will he have to say following his huge victory at Backlash? [TV emoji] 8/7c @FOXTV," the company wrote.

SmackDown will air live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA. The other matches announced for tonight are for the opening rounds of the KOTR and QOTR tournaments.

The men's matches for tonight are Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin, Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles, and Tama Tonga vs. Angelo Dawkins. The women's division will be represented with Candice LeRae vs. Bianca Belair, Nia Jax vs. Naomi, and Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven.

