WWE adds major stakes match to SmackDown card

WWE is on the Road to Royal Rumble, and the next stop is tonight's SmackDown from San Diego. Several champions will be in action, including one high-stakes match with implications for WrestleMania 41 Season. Superstars looking to bounce back from a major loss have now been added to the card.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship has been a source of controversy and tension since Jade Cargill went down with an injury. With major storyline plans set to be revealed, Bianca Belair has called on Naomi to be her new partner. Last Friday's show saw the champions face off with Nia Jax and Bayley in a Fatal 4 Way that saw The Role Model become the new #1 contender to Tiffany Stratton.

WWE has announced The EST and The Glow for a non-title match on SmackDown against Jax and Candice LeRae. A potential title shot will be on the line, and likely a WrestleMania Season championship run. WWE previously booked these teams on the December 20 SmackDown but with the titles on the line. This was the only televised defense for the team of Belair and Naomi so far.

Trending

"Bayley reigned supreme in last week's turbulent Fatal 4-Way Match against Nia Jax, Naomi and Bianca Belair to earn the right to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Title, but the Women's Tag Team Champions are coming for more when they take on The Irresistable Force and the disruptive Candice LeRae. Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on USA," says the official preview.

The Blonde Bombshell is set to make her first title defense on tonight's loaded live SmackDown episode, against Bayley. Officials also announced Solo Sikoa's return for tonight's show, along with The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback