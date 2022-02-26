WWE adds new stipulation to Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 

Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38, and the company has previously revealed that this will be a Winner Takes All match.

Ahead of tonight's SmackDown contract signing, it's been revealed that it will also be a "Championship Unification" match. This means that the winner will be the first-ever unified WWE and Universal Champion.

Regarding the match, WWE has released the following on its official website:

After Brock Lesnar emerged victorious inside the Elimination Chamber with a dominant display to claim the WWE Title, the 2022 Royal Rumble winner will now turn his attention to The Grandest Stage of them All and the history-making Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The company went on to hype the historic contract signing happening tonight on SmackDown:

With Reigns and Lesnar set to go to war in a Title vs. Title Winner Take All Match at WrestleMania, what will happen when The Beast and The Head of the Table come face-to-face for a contract signing? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on SmackDown.

This also confirms that moving forward, WWE will only have one world champion in the men's division. It could also signal the end of the brand split, or at the very least force Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar to make frequent appearances on both brands.

Will Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar walk out of WrestleMania as the Unified Champion?

The stipulation in this match seems to be regularly evolving, but it has been confirmed that the bout will take place on WrestleMania Sunday, making it Night Two's main event. It's likely that Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair will close out Night One.

Brock Lesnar originally challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship following his Royal Rumble win, which came after The Tribal Chief cost him the WWE Championship.

Lesnar has since won his title back back, making the match a Champion vs. Champion, Winner Takes All affair. The Championship Unification stipulation has been rumored since Elimination Chamber, but now that it's official, it will likely be announced tonight on SmackDown.

Edited by Jacob Terrell