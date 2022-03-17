WWE admits that AEW is a success in a lawsuit against MLW

In a motion to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit filed by Major League Wrestling, WWE cited All Elite Wrestling's success as proof against MLW's assertion. The New York-based promotion claimed that there is a significant barrier to entry into the professional wrestling space created by Vince McMahon's promotion.

The Stamford-based company highlighted that AEW's success since its launch undermines MLW's argument. In their defense, they cited that Tony Khan's company has been able to sell television rights to WarnerMedia. They have also performed well in key-demographic 18-to-49.

MLW filed an antitrust lawsuit in the District Court of the Northern District of California against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. in January 2022. They claimed that Vince McMahon's company was trying to monopolize the professional wrestling market by interfering in talent contracts.

The following is an excerpt from a press release sent out in January regarding the lawsuit-

"San Francisco, CA – Jan. 11, 2022 – Professional wrestling company Major League Wrestling (MLW) (MLW Media LLC), filed a lawsuit today against World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. The federal court antitrust lawsuit is based on WWE’s ongoing attempts to undermine competition in and monopolize the professional wrestling market by interfering with MLW’s contracts and business prospects." H/T NoDQ.com

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON In the WWE's response to the MLW lawsuit, besides the written response they provided an exhibit. The exhibit was the October 18, 2021 issue of the Observer that covered WWE losing the 30 minutes head-to-head with AEW as evidence they weren't a dominant monopoly. In the WWE's response to the MLW lawsuit, besides the written response they provided an exhibit. The exhibit was the October 18, 2021 issue of the Observer that covered WWE losing the 30 minutes head-to-head with AEW as evidence they weren't a dominant monopoly.

AEW Rampage defeated WWE SmackDown head-to-head in key demographic

The October 15 2021, episodes of AEW Rampage and SmackDown were both memorable. Rampage was main-evented by CM Punk taking on Matt Sydal while SmackDown featured a great match between Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch.

These episodes were also noteworthy as both counterparts went head-to-head for 30 minutes for the first time. Although SmackDown won the war of average viewership with 866,000 as compared to Rampage's 578,000, the key demographic of 18-to-49 told a different story.

In the 30 minutes, both shows went head-on; AEW Rampage had more viewership in key demographics with 328,000 as compared to SmackDown's 285,000.

"We're obtained a new key ratings detail on Friday: #AEW #Rampage beat #WWESmackdown in head-to-head 30 minutes in the most coveted 18-49 demo - 328,000 to 285,000. Rampage led with Punk match, Smackdown featured Becky-Sasha and Lesnar," Pro Wrestling Torch tweeted.

Do you guys think WWE is trying to monopolize the professional wrestling space? Or is AEW's success proof of the contrary? Sound off in the comments section below.

