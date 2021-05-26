WWE and Adnan Virk part ways, Virk and others comment

Adnan Virk is no longer with WWE.

Adnan Virk was brought into WWE the night after WrestleMania 37, and he promptly became the lead voice of Monday Night RAW alongside Byron Saxton and Corey Graves. From the start, the WWE Universe was not enamored with Virk's commentary, and he became the subject of many jokes and punchlines on social media every week.

WWE announced on social media this afternoon that Adnan Virk and the company "mutually agreed to part ways." The company thanked Virk for his work in a brief message. Unlike most of these announcements, he was not wished the best in his future endeavors.

WWE and Adnan Virk have mutually agreed to part ways.



WWE thanks Adnan for his work. https://t.co/17ZEiUWXbr pic.twitter.com/J8TjRmIhY6 — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2021

Adnan Virk comments on his WWE release

Adnan Virk in WWE

It didn't take long for Adnan Virk to acknowledge his WWE departure on social media. He made a statement roughly 20 minutes after the initial announcement.

"Thanks to @WWE for a wonderful opportunity," Virk wrote in a tweet. "The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a grind for me and my family. Am grateful to everyone with the company especially @WWEGraves and @ByronSaxton for being such fantastic teammates."

Thanks to @WWE for a wonderful opportunity. The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a grind for me and my family. Am grateful to everyone with the company especially @WWEGraves and @ByronSaxton for being such fantastic teammates. https://t.co/lrP0fCAMXz — Adnan Virk (@adnansvirk) May 25, 2021

Both of Adnan Virk's commentary partners, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton, responded to Virk's release.

"I’m extremely grateful we got to work with you Adnan," Saxton tweeted. "You’re an exceptional human being."

Likewise, Graves sent a kind message in which he complimented Virk's effort and wished him well.

While Adnan Virk's commentary might not have endeared the former baseball broadcaster to the WWE Universe, it's evident the two men he worked closely with over the last month have enjoyed their time with Virk a great deal.

Are you surprised by Adnan Virk's release? Who do you think will replace him on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments below.