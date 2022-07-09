WWE advertising Randy Orton return much sooner than expected

Randy Orton has been advertised to return for an upcoming WWE live event much sooner than initially expected.

We last saw Orton in action on the May 20th episode of Smackdown where he and his tag team partner, Riddle, took on The Usos in a Tag Team Championship Unification Match. RK-Bro lost their titles due to interference from Roman Reigns and were then ruthlessly attacked by the Bloodline, which helped to write off The Legend Killer from WWE Television.

Reports then soon emerged that the Viper had been dealing with back issues for some time and could require surgery that might keep him out of the ring for the remainder of 2022. But it seems WWE is still advertising Randy Orton to make an appearance in an upcoming house show at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida. on July 16th.

It's going to be interesting to see if the Apex Predator does indeed make his return to WWE for the advertised live event. Other notable names advertised for the upcoming house show event include Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan.

WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan wants an RKO from Randy Orton

The newly crowned Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has revealed she wants to be hit with an RKO courtesy of Randy Orton himself. There are only a handful of finishers as iconic and recognizable as the Viper's signature RKO.

The move has been adopted into mainstream meme culture and is a reliable source of amazing fans with its "out of nowhere" quality. We saw Orton make the move insanely popular over the years from his start in the Ruthless Aggression Era, which had also left an impression on Morgan as well back then.

The fan-favorite Morgan spoke in an interview with the New York Post about her interest in competing against male stars and getting hit by an RKO from the Legend Killer.

"It’s so iconic. Yeah, as a female I would be all about inter-gender wrestling," said Morgan. "I would love to take an RKO from Randy [Orton.] I got one from Sonya, so that’s maybe even better."

Orton did take part in an intergender match not too long ago against Alexa Bliss at Fastlane 2021 amidst his second feud with Bray Wyatt. It could be a nice changeup to see Liv Morgan and Randy Orton compete in the ring against one another.

