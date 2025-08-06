WWE, AEW names attend Hulk Hogan memorial; one major name missing

Hulk Hogan's memorial service took place tonight. Several WWE and AEW names were present. However, one major name was missing.Brooke Hogan was missing from Hulk Hogan's memorial service. The Hulkster was one of the biggest names in professional wrestling in the '80s and '90s and was responsible for putting the entire industry on the global map. During his legendary career, Hogan achieved almost everything there was to do, and his contributions to the business are still remembered to this day. Unfortunately, the legend passed away on July 24 from a cardiac arrest. Many tributes poured in for the WWE Hall of Famer after his passing.Today, a memorial service was held for Hogan. According to reports from Jimmy Van of Fightful, the service was attended by several WWE names like Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, Rob Van Dam, among others. Some prominent AEW stars like Paul White, Adam Copeland, and Jeff Jarrett were also present to pay their respects to the wrestling legend.Vince McMahon spoke for several minutes during the memorial service and reportedly even asked everyone to give Hogan a standing ovation. However, Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke, was not present. She became estranged from her father towards the latter part of his life and distanced herself from him. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt was great to see so many people coming out to pay their respects to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.