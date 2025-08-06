  • home icon
  WWE, AEW names attend Hulk Hogan memorial; one major name missing

WWE, AEW names attend Hulk Hogan memorial; one major name missing

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 06, 2025 00:30 GMT
Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer [Image source: WWE.com]

Hulk Hogan's memorial service took place tonight. Several WWE and AEW names were present. However, one major name was missing.

Brooke Hogan was missing from Hulk Hogan's memorial service. The Hulkster was one of the biggest names in professional wrestling in the '80s and '90s and was responsible for putting the entire industry on the global map. During his legendary career, Hogan achieved almost everything there was to do, and his contributions to the business are still remembered to this day. Unfortunately, the legend passed away on July 24 from a cardiac arrest. Many tributes poured in for the WWE Hall of Famer after his passing.

Today, a memorial service was held for Hogan. According to reports from Jimmy Van of Fightful, the service was attended by several WWE names like Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, Rob Van Dam, among others. Some prominent AEW stars like Paul White, Adam Copeland, and Jeff Jarrett were also present to pay their respects to the wrestling legend.

Vince McMahon spoke for several minutes during the memorial service and reportedly even asked everyone to give Hogan a standing ovation. However, Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke, was not present. She became estranged from her father towards the latter part of his life and distanced herself from him.

It was great to see so many people coming out to pay their respects to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
