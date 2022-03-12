WWE and AEW stars react as Big E suffers a broken neck on SmackDown

Former WWE Champion Big E had a rough night on SmackDown, as he suffered quite a gruesome injury. He teamed up with Kofi Kingston to face Sheamus and Ridge Holland but was unable to continue after a freak incident saw him land awkwardly on his head.

Holland suplexed E outside the ring but he did not rotate fully and thus, landed right on his head. The match ended abruptly, with Sheamus pinning Kingston, and the New Day member was taken to the back on a stretcher.

Big E has since confirmed that his neck is broken. He remains positive and grateful for the messages he has been receiving. It is only natural for the entire wrestling world to show concern for E, who is well-liked by fans and wrestlers alike.

Quite a few big names sent good wishes to the SmackDown star after his unfortunate injury, including a lot of his current and former peers. WWE and AEW stars, among many others, tweeted about it. Take a look at these reactions, starting with a message from the man himself:

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE 🏻 twitter.com/rosenbergradio… Peter Rosenberg @Rosenbergradio Just seeing the Big E news .. prayers up for one of the best humans in the world ... love you E Just seeing the Big E news .. prayers up for one of the best humans in the world ... love you E Prayers & positive thoughts for @WWEBigE Prayers & positive thoughts for @WWEBigE 🙏🏻 twitter.com/rosenbergradio…

ftw @OfficialTAZ Big E. I’ve said it many times over the years, suplexing is ALL about proper technique & training, not strength.Big E. I’ve said it many times over the years, suplexing is ALL about proper technique & training, not strength. 🙏 Big E.

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley

@WWEBigE Just heard about Big E. Actively saying my prayers. Wishing, hoping and praying for a full and completely recovery for this amazing man. Just heard about Big E. Actively saying my prayers. Wishing, hoping and praying for a full and completely recovery for this amazing man.@WWEBigE 🙏🙏🙏

Killer Kross @realKILLERkross



@WWEBigE I know you’re literally comprised of positive vibes and gamma rays but I’m sending you more back at you anyways for a fast recovery brother @WWEBigE I know you’re literally comprised of positive vibes and gamma rays but I’m sending you more back at you anyways for a fast recovery brother🙏

Kayla Braxton @KaylaBraxtonWWE Big E is truly one of the most incredible humans I’ve ever known. Broken neck and he’s more concerned with how we all feel. We don’t deserve that man. Big E is truly one of the most incredible humans I’ve ever known. Broken neck and he’s more concerned with how we all feel. We don’t deserve that man.

Amanda @MandaLHuber I feel sick to my stomach. I feel sick to my stomach.

WWE set up Big E's planned WrestleMania match on SmackDown

As of his injury, Big E was not part of the WrestleMania 38 card. However, a report from Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select indicated that he was set to be added to the two-night event. WWE had planned to reunite The New Day in full, with Xavier Woods' return being imminent

E, Woods, and Kofi Kingston were to face the trio of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch (FKA Pete Dunne) who debuted on SmackDown. The planned match has obviously been scrapped and it remains to be seen whether WWE will go in a different direction for WrestleMania.

It is sad to see such a gifted performer suffer a career-altering injury, but the support from the wrestling world has been heartwarming. We wish Big E the absolute best in his recovery and hope to see him return to the ring better than ever.

