WWE airs cryptic promo featuring T-Bar after previously teasing a huge change in gimmick

On this week's episode of NXT, WWE aired a cryptic promo featuring T-Bar, also known as Dominik Dijakovic.

At the Halloween Havoc event, WWE confirmed that T-Bar was set to undergo a change in character after his mask was seen burning. Before moving to the main roster, the 35-year-old competed as Dijakovic.

The latest promo featuring the former RETRIBUTION member saw him claim that a new order of high justice was upon NXT.

Check out the cryptic promo featuring the WWE star below:

WWE @WWE "A new order of high justice is upon #WWENXT "A new order of high justice is upon #WWENXT" https://t.co/MUCnVeL0eW

During his initial run on NXT, Dijakovic unsuccessfully challenged for the NXT Championship and North American Championship. However, he gained immense popularity after his matches against Keith Lee in and outside of WWE.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps T-BAR is now internally listed as "Donovan Dijak" on WWE’s roster sheets (PWInsider) T-BAR is now internally listed as "Donovan Dijak" on WWE’s roster sheets (PWInsider) 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/Q4IdmCOJQW

On the main roster, the former NXT sensation unsuccessfully challenged for the United States Championship when he faced Damian Priest. Despite not being featured on RAW or SmackDown heavily, T-Bar has been putting together great matches on WWE Main Event.

With the 35-year-old returning to the brand, some fans even believe he will be the perfect contender to dethrone current NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Would you like to see Dominik Dijakovic defeat Bron Breakker? Sound off in the comment section

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes