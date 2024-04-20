WWE airs female superstar's match immediately after releasing her from the company

During this week's Friday Night SmackDown, WWE released a host of superstars from the company, including Xia Li. Immediately after SmackDown ended, the company aired a match on Main Event featuring the 35-year-old.

Li joined the Performance Center in 2017 and debuted at the inaugural Mae Young Classic Tournament. She made history by becoming the first-ever Chinese woman to compete in the company. In 2019, she made her main roster debut during the Women's Royal Rumble Match where Charlotte Flair eliminated her.

Following WWE SmackDown, the latest edition of Main Event was aired, featuring Li in a pre-taped match.

Xia Li sent a message after her WWE release

Xia Li took to social media to send a message soon after her release. The 35-year-old reflected on signing with the Stamford-based company where she spent seven years and became the first female Chinese Superstar.

Li also thanked her colleagues and coaches. She also expressed her gratitude for Triple H. She concluded by thanking the fans for their incredible support over the years and claimed this was a new beginning for her.

"It has been over seven years since I joined WWE, and as the first female Chinese Superstar, I feel incredibly proud! I am sincerely grateful to @wwe and @tripleh for welcoming me into this big family. During this valuable time, I have not only grown tremendously but also learned countless invaluable experiences. Thank you for your trust and the opportunities you have given me to break barriers and set an example. A special thank you to all the coaches, colleagues, and staff who have helped me along the way. Your support and assistance have made me feel at home in a foreign land. I also want to thank all the WWE fans! Your cheers not only motivate me but also make me feel endless love and support. Your backing is my strength. This journey with WWE has been wonderful, and I sincerely thank everyone who has been a part of it. This is not the end but a new beginning! Let’s embrace more exciting moments together!" wrote Li.

It remains to be seen where Xia Li's next destination in professional wrestling will be. Apart from Li, Jinder Mahal and Xyon Quinn were also reportedly released by the company. The Modern Day Maharaja sent out a cryptic tweet on X.

