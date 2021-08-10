WWE airs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt promo as part of Monday Night RAW

It's been more than a week since Bray Wyatt was released from WWE, but tonight on RAW, the company reportedly still played a promo regarding the former star.

Reputed journalist Jon Alba was in attendance for the show in Orlando and posted that the company had played a promo which showed Mick Foley and Stone Cold Steve Austin talking about The Fiend and how awesome the character was.

They’re running a promo in the arena with Mick Foley and Steve Austin talking about how awesome The Fiend is...#WWERAW — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 10, 2021

Of course, Mick Foley was once attacked by The Fiend, so he has first-hand knowledge regarding Bray Wyatt's alter-ego.

It was reported that The Fiend/Bray Wyatt was set to make his return to the company tonight on RAW, so this could have been something that fell through the cracks when preparing for the show since Wyatt's release only happened a week ago.

It's also worth noting that this promo was only played for fans who were in attendance at The Amway Center.

Bray Wyatt Chants once again hijacked WWE RAW

Ahead of this week's episode of RAW, Bray Wyatt posted a timely update regarding his future outside of WWE.

The cryptic update saw Wyatt make it clear that "You can't kill it" alongside an image of a fanged mask. This could be Wyatt's new spin on The Fiend following his release from the company.

You can’t kill it pic.twitter.com/Bi13czn5Zs — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 9, 2021

Wyatt may not have been able to make his return tonight on RAW, but the WWE Universe still chanted "We Want Wyatt" throughout Alexa Bliss' match against Doudrop and made it clear that he was still there in spirit.

LOUD “We Want Wyatt” chants at #WWERaw in Orlando during the Alexa Bliss match 👀 pic.twitter.com/cVpvLe2mag — NoShow Wrestling Podcast (@NoShowWrestling) August 10, 2021

Wyatt chants hijacked last week's episode of RAW in Chicago and it appears that the WWE Universe is set to continue to make it clear that they are unhappy about the star's recent release.

