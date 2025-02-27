WWE was allegedly close to giving Brock Lesnar an embarrassing gimmick that probably could've killed his career

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon wanted to give a weird gimmick to Brock Lesnar, as per ex-WWE star Matt Morgan. The latter shared this story in a conversation with former announcer Jonathan Coachman.

Matt Morgan worked for World Wrestling Entertainment from 2002 to 2005. He didn't do much of note during his short stint in the Stamford-based company. Morgan's brief run as a big man with a stuttering issue failed to impress fans at the time.

In an interview with Jonathan Coachman, Morgan revealed that his stuttering gimmick was initially intended for Brock Lesnar. Check out Morgan's comments below:

“Vince trying to sell the stuttering character, he actually wanted to put this on Brock Lesnar as God as my witness. He wanted to find somebody that’s jacked and has all these great physical attributes. That looks like a warrior as he put it. But that when they opened their mouth there was this verbal imperfection. Coach we could have had ‘The next Big Stutterer.'” [H/T SEScoops]

Ex-WWE star Matt Morgan wasn't thrilled when Vince McMahon pitched the stuttering gimmick to him

During the same conversation, Morgan also touched upon the details behind the origin of his embarrassing gimmick. He revealed his reaction to McMahon pitching him the gimmick with great enthusiasm.

“He goes, ‘Could you imagine? You, six feet, whatever you are, six ten, six eleven, you’ve all these physical, body perfections, and you have that Achilles’ heel to you that nobody sees coming. And you start to stutter.’ And I’m like, ‘With respect sir, I graduated top of my class in college with a public speaking degree. Are you sure?'”

Brock Lesnar is considered one of the greatest superstars ever to grace the ring and is a multiple-time world champion. One wonders what might have happened if McMahon had given him the stuttering gimmick during his initial stint with the company.

