WWE allegedly fired former writer after WrestleMania 38 for a bizarre reason

WWE allegedly fired former writer Britney Abrahams for taking home a WrestleMania 38 commemorative chair last year.

Former WWE writer Britney Abrahams has filed a lawsuit against the company for racial discrimination. Abrahams made a bunch of serious allegations against the company in her lawsuit, one of which involved writers making racist pitches for storyline purposes.

Abrahams also alleged that she was fired last year after taking home a commemorative chair from WrestleMania 38. She claimed that taking commemorative chairs home was a common practice. She added that she saw many white employees taking chairs home without any repercussions.

Here's what her complaint read:

"In the years prior to Plaintiff making her complaint of discrimination, WWE did not subject employees to disciplinary action in response to taking the removable, temporary seating, limited-edition WrestleMania branded chairs, from the WrestleMania events."

WWE hasn't responded to the complaint yet

World Wrestling Entertainment has not responded to Abrahams' complaint. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp is reporting that no comments will be made by the company in regard to the lawsuit.

Abrahams' lawsuit contains several other serious allegations, with one of them stating that a racist pitch was made for Mansoor.

The pitch in question called for Mansoor to be revealed as the orchestrator of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

"Ms. Sylvers and Plaintiff pitched that Mansoor has a secret that he’s keeping from Aaliyah. CALLAHAN disagreed with the secret Ms. Sylvers and Plaintiff wanted for the character. Instead, CALLAHAN suggested, 'How about his secret is he's behind the 9/11 attacks?'"

The company has received massive backlash from fans on social media over the allegations.

