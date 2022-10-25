WWE should not allow 37-year-old RAW star to cut unscripted promos, feels Vince Russo (Exclusive)

It was reported a while back that Triple H-led WWE is no longer heavily scripting its promos as talents have been allowed some creative freedom. Vince Russo, however, believes that Candice LeRae is one of the many current stars who aren't ready to deliver unscripted promos.

The 37-year-old star was featured in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelly on this week's RAW, and Russo wasn't impressed by her performance on the microphone.

The former WWE head writer noted that Candice LeRae "needed a lot of work" if WWE wished for her to deliver off-the-cuff promos on TV. Here's what Russo shared during the latest Legion of RAW episode:

"If they are not scripting interviews anymore, this came across as the most scripted interview I've seen in the last year. No question about it. If this girl was speaking off the cuff, wow, bro, she needs a lot of work," claimed the outspoken personality. [27:00 - 27:22]

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone continued to talk about the recently-introduced female talent on RAW, highlighting how most of them have struggled to get over with the WWE Universe.

As seen on RAW, Damage CTRL interfered in Candice LeRae's backstage segment, and the Bayley-led faction targeted the former NXT star with a few verbal jabs.

Russo stated that he felt that none of the stars involved in the angle managed to grab the fans' attention since their arrival on the red brand. He also took another shot at Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, as you can view below:

"Bro, are the Sky sisters over at all? Like at all? At all, bro?" [28:38 - 28:45]

Vince Russo on WWE's booking of Candice LeRae

Candice LeRae was brought back to WWE as a babyface in September, and she has since been embroiled in a storyline with Damage CTRL. However, Bayley's faction is focused on dethroning Bianca Belair, and Vince Russo feels LeRae has a very predictable role in the feud.

Russo foretold that the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was coming out to help Bianca Belair from a future beatdown, and he didn't sound too thrilled by the expected booking.

He added:

"No, I guess the point is, bro, so two weeks from now, when they are beating down Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae can come and make the save. Seriously, that's why." [28:11 - 28:23]

What are your opinions on Candice LeRae's promo work? Share them in the comments section below.

