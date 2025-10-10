WWE Almost Canceled Huge Championship Match Due To Medical Issues

WWE almost canceled a huge championship match because of a star's medical issue. It nearly ended up not happening.

Stephanie Vaquer spoke about how her match was almost canceled before she even won the Women's World Championship. She talked to PWInsider and revealed what happened. Heading into Wrestlepalooza, she was supposed to face IYO SKY to wrestle for the vacant Women's World Championship. However, she was not going to be able to head into the match as easily as she would have wanted.

She said that she was sick for three weeks before the bout and had a bacterial infection in her throat. The WWE medical team ended up helping her a lot, but there were three days when she could not eat or drink anything.

“I was sick for three weeks before my match, but really sick. I had a bacteria in my throat. Something really weird. I couldn’t eat or drink anything for three days. I felt so weak, so bad, but all the WWE medical team helped me and supported me a lot.”

Stephanie Vaquer went on to say the company almost canceled her match because the medical team said that she was not cleared yet. She promised them that she was ready, even though her body did not feel that good at the time. She really wanted to wrestle in the match because she knew she was going to be making history.

“They almost canceled my match because the medical team said, ‘You’re not cleared yet.’ But I told them, ‘Please, I promise I’m ready.’ Maybe I didn’t really feel good. My body felt weak, but I said, ‘I need to do this match. I need to make history.’ Sometimes you need to fight with your heart, not with your body.” [H/T PWInsider]

Triple H booked Stephanie Vaquer to end up winning the WWE Women's World Title

With Naomi out of action due to pregnancy, the title was vacant. At Wrestlepalooza, it was the chance for the company to crown a new champion, and that's what happened when Vaquer faced IYO SKY. Triple H made the call to hand Vaquer her first main roster title immediately.

The two had a huge battle, and at the end of the night, Vaquer was able to walk away as the new Women's World Champion, making for a massive moment in WWE history.

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

