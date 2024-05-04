WWE already dropping hints about Jade Cargill's next feud, feels legendary wrestling personality (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair starting off a new story.

The two stars have joined forces to become one of the most dominant duos in the WWE women's division. They are currently in a feud with Damage CTRL and will face the Kabuki Warriors at Backlash.

This week on the Smack Talk podcast, Mantell mentioned it would be great to have them win the Women's Tag Team Championship. He felt it would be a great starting point for the two, and WWE could build from that.

"Well, it would be a great way to start them out. You get them started there. The difference now between WWE and what it was before, they're telling stories earlier. So you can see where it's going."

The wrestling veteran felt that in the coming months, Bianca Belair could turn heel on Jade Cargill, leading to an epic showdown.

"How impressive do they look! They are impressive young women. Start them on that long run like you said. And you know, Bianca showing a little bit of heel tendencies. That's for later on." [From 6:53 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are fan favorites to win the tag titles this weekend at Backlash. They asserted their dominance on SmackDown when they teamed up with Bayley and Naomi to defeat the Damage CTRL and Tiffany Stratton in an eight-women tag team match.

