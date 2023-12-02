WWE has already given away the identity of Logan Paul's next US title rival, indicates legend (Exclusive)

WWE has booked a massive tournament on SmackDown to pick Logan Paul's next challenger.

Veteran journalist Bill Apter believes Kevin Owens has already been chosen internally for the United States Championship program.

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Logan Paul coming out and officially announced an eight-man tournament to determine his next opponent.

Alongside seven top main roster talents, including Kevin Owens, the tournament will also feature an NXT star, and Bill Apter thinks that the vacant spot could go to a four-time champion.

The legendary journalist, however, felt that the tournament's winner would eventually be Kevin Owens, who was seemingly being positioned for a high-profile US title program.

Paul and Owens also came face-to-face on the blue brand, and Apter was pretty confident that WWE was telegraphing a major tournament win for KO.

"Look, the bottom line here is they have got a guy who is face to face with tonight, Kevin Owens, KO. Which, by the way, when he gave that knockout punch to Austin Theory and five seconds later Theory was up helping Grayson Waller, that bothered me. But here you've got a guy from Canada, KO, who's probably going to challenge for the US title. They are telegraphing it," revealed Bill Apter. [From 47:28 to 47:55]

