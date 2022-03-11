WWE already looking to cash in on Stone Cold’s WrestleMania return

WWE has wasted no time trying to cash in on Stone Cold's return to the ring at WrestleMania 38.

However, the return does not appear to be in an officially sanctioned match. Instead, the company is promoting it as an appearance on the KO Show. Kevin Owens and Austin are guaranteed to come to blows, but a brawl would make it easier for someone away from the ring for 19 years.

Stone Cold has long been one of the company's most popular stars and one of its biggest merchandise sellers. Today, legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter found Stone Cold Funko Pops flooding his local suburban Philadelphia Walmart.

"The WWE merchandise team has wasted no time on marketing "Stone Cold" Steve Austin merch," Bill said.

Today, Pro Wrestling journalist Bill Apter clicked a picture of Stone Cold Funko Pops at his local Walmart.

WWE has never lacked business sense and has increased their profits to an all-time high with Nick Khan's involvement.

While WWE has never stopped selling The Texas Rattlesnake's merchandise, it hasn't quite been at this level for a while. It further shows the company's intention to cash in on the WWE Hall of Famer's long-awaited return.

Stone Cold's return at WrestleMania might be best for business, but is scaring fans

Wrestling is not a business that workers leave lightly. For the most part, as can be seen with legends like The Undertaker and Ric Flair, the ring keeps calling them back again and again.

Very few stars have retired and stayed retired. Shawn Michaels is one example - if fans can all decide not to acknowledge his comeback in the Saudi Arabian WWE event. Steve Austin is another such example, having retired from the ring back in 2003.

Except for a beer-drinking contest with JBL and a "redneck triathlon" with Eric Bischoff, Austin's last match remains his legendary encounter with The Rock at WrestleMania XIX.

He had good reason to retire with his neck injury issues well known. Sportskeeda's own Bill Apter recently spoke about his fears surrounding Austin's return here.

"I am very uncomfortable that this may happen. Although we know that superstars protect their opponents in the ring, another botched move could be disastrous," Apter noted.

He is not alone in his fears, and while fans of the Rattlesnake are eager to see him again, they will be happy if his appearance is not an official match. Kevin Owens is a veteran by now, and he will give the appropriate priority in protecting Steve Austin.

What are your thoughts on Austin's WrestleMania return? Are you happy with the KO Show appearance, or do you prefer a match? Sound off in the comments below.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Angana Roy