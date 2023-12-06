WWE have already spoiled major announcement featuring return after 24 years, according to legend (Exclusive)

WWE may have accidentally spoiled a future Hall of Fame induction, according to the legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter.

Given the long line of superstars that have worked in the Stamford-based promotion, a Hall of Fame induction is an honor that is considered a crowning jewel in anyone's career. Potential future inductees are always a topic of discussion, as the Stamford-based company is known to be very careful in the selection process.

Even before the official announcement, a subtle new developement has seemingly spoiled the next Hall of Fame induction. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter expressed his opinion regarding the same.

"WWE mistakenly let a cat out of the bag as the cliche goes, about a Hall of Fame inductee. They are advertising on various platforms that you can buy merchandise for Ken Shamrock, out of nowhere," Bill Apter said. [4:23 - 4:50]

You can check out the full podcast below:

Ken Shamrock is considered to be one of the most intimidating characters to have ever stepped foot in the ring. Apart from his MMA career, he has also been a part of multiple pro wrestling promotions, including WWE. While his time in the Stamford-based company was relatively short, he certainly left a mark with his in-ring work and personality.

What was your favorite moment of Ken Shamrock in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

