WWE analyst warns the company against potential major decision regarding Cody Rhodes: "It would be nuts"

Cody Rhodes is arguably the biggest babyface in WWE today. Meanwhile, a WWE analyst recently warned the Stamford-based company against changing The American Nightmare's character.

The analyst in question is Sam Roberts. Since returning to the company in 2022, Rhodes has established himself as a mega-babyface. However, the 40-year-old analyst recently addressed the idea of the company turning The American Nightmare heel on the latest episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast. Roberts disclosed that he is against the idea, pointing out the 39-year-old's business value for WWE and his popularity among fans.

Roberts claimed the Undisputed WWE Champion has "done the impossible" by bringing the traditional babyface character back. Meanwhile, he stated it would be "nuts" for the Stamford-based company to turn Cody into a villain right now.

"Cody should not be a heel. Cody Rhodes in no way, shape, or form should be a heel. There was a clip that went around from Fanatics Fest of Michael Rubin, who owns Fanatics, going, 'Hey Cody, you are far and away the top when it comes to WWE from a business perspective.' And you go, 'Big deal, business doesn't mean everything,''' he said.

Roberts added:

''Okay, walk into an arena. Every time Cody Rhodes walks into an arena, the place goes nuts. Every man, woman, and child is cheering for this guy. Cody has done the impossible. Cody has brought back the traditional babyface, and he's done it in a way that people enjoy cheering for him. There is no reason right now to make Cody Rhodes a villain. It would be nuts.'' [49:48-50:40]

Cody Rhodes should fight Roman Reigns in a babyface vs. babyface WWE match, according to Sam Roberts

During the same episode, Sam Roberts discussed the possibility of seeing Cody Rhodes square off against Roman Reigns for a third time. The two stars exchanged victories at WrestleMania 39 and 40.

While a fan suggested Rhodes should be the heel in that potential square-off, Roberts disagreed. He claimed the match should be a babyface vs. babyface.

"Cody versus Roman is a babyface vs. babyface match. Cody turning heel in the Roman match; it would take away from Roman as a babyface. It would make Roman kinda cheesy. Cody would start being a cool heel. It doesn't work for me at all," he said. [58:11-58:26]

While Roman Reigns is currently feuding with Solo Sikoa's Bloodline, Cody Rhodes will put his title on the line against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin. It will be interesting to see if the Original Tribal Chief and The American Nightmare cross paths inside the squared circle in the coming months.

