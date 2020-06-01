WWE announce free version of the WWE Network

WWE Network

WWE have announced a free version of the WWE Network. The company are introducing tiers in their streaming service instead of having just one $9.99 tier that has been around since the very start.

WWE have also revealed that the returning RAW Talk will be a part of the free version while their original series like Monday Night War, Ride Along, Table for 3, Photo Shoot and Story Time are also available on the same.

Adding to that, the company have also added recent episodes of Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown and NXT but are yet to announce if the shows will be available on the free version within 24 hours.

Weekly WWE highlights, Top 10, WWE’s The Bump, WWE Now, The Best of WWE, WWE Timeline along with historical WWE pay-per-views and NXT TakeOver events are also available on the free version of the WWE Network.

The FREE VERSION of @WWENetwork is HERE, and it's packed with more than 15,000 titles available to stream anytime ... for free! https://t.co/Ke8M212zDF — WWE (@WWE) June 1, 2020

Following the launch of the free version of the WWE Network, Jayar Donlan, the WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media said:

“The launch of WWE Network’s Free Version is a key component of our company’s digitization strategy and a new way for all fans to be able to experience premium WWE content. As we continue to reimagine WWE Network’s offering, the Free Version will serve as an effective way to reach a broader group of consumers and allow them to experience the history and spectacle of WWE.”

WWE Network plans were delayed due to the pandemic

The plans for introducing a free version of the WWE Network were in the pipeline for a long time as per WWE Network News. They report that this launch was supposed to take place months ago, but the Coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown situation delayed it.

They add that the release of several backstage employees and other staff was also a factor in this delay.

Advertisement

WWE RAW Talk is set to be the first live show on the free version of the WWE Network. The talk show is set to make its return after 2 years and will be a weekly show now - every Monday immediately following Monday Night RAW.