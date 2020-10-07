WWE announce injuries to Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream

WWE's NXT Superstars don't appear to be going through the best time at the moment following NXT TakeOver 31. The company has announced that former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole and the former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream have both suffered injuries at WWE NXT TakeOver 31.

This comes on the back of injuries to Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly who took part in the main event of the night at TakeOver 31.

WWE announces injuries to Adam Cole and other Superstars

On top of the injuries suffered by Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly at TakeOver 31, WWE has announced that during Velveteen Dream's match with Kushiuda, he suffered a fractured wrist during a fit of rage.

Adam Cole was not on the TakeOver 31 card but suffered broken ribs and contusions as a result of the unseen attack on him by Ridge Holland. After the main event of Balor and O'Reilly, the WWE NXT UK Superstar, Holland, carried Adam Cole to the ringside area and dropped him there.

WWE's complete statement can be read below.

“Adam Cole and Velveteen Dream are both listed as injured following the events of NXT TakeOver 31, WWE.com has learned. Cole suffered broken ribs and contusions due to an apparent attack suffered at the hands of powerful newcomer Ridge Holland. Holland dropped Cole’s limp body at ringside following the conclusion of the NXT Championship main event between Finn Bálor and Kyle O’Reilly, prompting his fellow Undisputed ERA members to call for immediate medical attention. Velveteen Dream, meanwhile, suffered a fractured wrist after facing Kushida at TakeOver 31. Kushida forced Dream to submit to the Hoverboard Lock and then continued the onslaught after the bell, armbarring Dream until officials interjected. Despite the injury, Dream is medically cleared as tolerated. These injuries are on top of the previously reported injuries incurred by Bálor and O’Reilly during their intense and acclaimed title bout. Get updates on both Superstars’ condition this Wednesday on NXT on USA.”

