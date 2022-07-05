WWE announce Roman Reigns' return date and add major clause for SummerSlam match

Roman Reigns is scheduled to return to WWE television this week. At the same time, the company has announced that Lesnar and Reigns will be facing each other for the final time at SummerSlam.

The Tribal Chief has been absent from WWE TV for quite a few weeks. The last time he appeared was when he defeated Riddle to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the June 17 episode of SmackDown. Following the bout, he was assaulted by Lesnar, and a Last Man Standing match between the two long-time rivals was announced for SummerSlam.

During this week's episode of WWE RAW, it was announced that Roman Reigns would be returning to TV on the July 8 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Not only that, but WWE also added a significant clause to promote Lesnar's SummerSlam match with Reigns. They announced the two were set to face each other for the "last time."

After all their battles, it appears Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will meet for the last time ever at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns is not the only superstar advertised for SmackDown

Ronda Rousey is also advertised for this week's episode of SmackDown.

After defending her title against Natalya at Money in the Bank, Rousey was forced to compete again when Liv Morgan cashed in her briefcase. Although she put Morgan in an ankle lock, the Money in the Bank winner was able to roll her up to secure the win.

Rousey didn't appear upset at losing her title and even hugged Morgan, celebrating her win. However, with a week to think about it, fans will be waiting for The Rowdy One's response and her next step without the title.

Max Dupri's Maximum Male Models are also advertised for SmackDown, where they will be showing off the 2022 tennis collection.

Fans expect Reigns to address the assault by Lesnar as he is yet to break his silence since their confrontation. With the two set for an all-out war at SummerSlam, it remains to be seen how Theory winning the briefcase might factor into plans.

