Air date for Damian Priest's WWE Chronicle announced

WWE Network will be releasing a WWE Chronicle episode revolving around Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy has had a positive rise through WWE's ranks so far, moving quickly from NXT to RAW. Now the WWE Universe will get a peek into the mind of Priest.

The WWE Chronicle episode will hit the WWE Network next week, with WWE Network News confirming that it will air on Sunday, March 14.

Not much is known about the wrestler outside of his time in the professional wrestling business. The WWE Superstar has had a stellar nine-year career in pro-wrestling so far.

Priest made his way to WWE in 2018 and found himself wrestling on the main roster in the span of three years. He is a one-time WWE NXT North American Champion but has held no championship gold in WWE apart from that.

We don't know what to expect from Priest's WWE Chronicle episode. It should delve into his life outside of professional wrestling and give viewers insight into his inspirations as a wrestler.

Fans should also see some exclusive footage surrounding Damian Priest, which will highlight his rise in WWE.

What is next for Damian Priest on RAW?

Damian Priest has become Bad Bunny's closest friend in WWE

Damian Priest currently finds himself paired alongside WWE 24/7 Champion and fellow Puerto Rican, Bad Bunny. The two have been working together since Priest's debut on Monday Night RAW.

The Archer of Infamy serves both as a friend and bodyguard to the award-winning rapper. Since their pairing, Priest has been undefeated on RAW.

Both Priest and Bad Bunny have recently found themselves involved in multiple feuds that revolve around WWE Superstars trying to curry favor with the 24/7 Champion. The Miz and Elias have both had matches against Priest, which have resulted in losses for both men.

The belief is that Damian Priest will team up with Bad Bunny at WrestleMania to take on The Miz and his best friend, John Morrison. The match has not been set in stone, but Priest should be helping his buddy Bad Bunny at the Show of Shows.

What do you think WWE should do with Damian Priest after WrestleMania 37? Let us know down below.