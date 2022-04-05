WWE announces that WrestleMania 38 made history in several unique ways

WWE WrestleMania 38 turned out to be a roaring success, with most of the wrestling world praising the spectacle and matches over its two-night extravaganza. WWE has announced that the awe-inspiring event has also managed to break quite a few records as well.

The two-night event streamed live on Peacock from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and has been declared by WWE as the highest-grossing and most-attended event in the company's history.

The Show of Shows saw approximately a combined attendance of 156,352, represented by fans from 50 different states and 53 separate countries converging on the stadium of the Dallas Cowboys.

WrestleMania 38 smashed the records that were set back in 2016 and proved that holding the event for two nights was a hit concept. WWE sent out an official press release statement regarding the impressive record-breaking attendance numbers.

An excerpt from the statement by the company reads:

"We are thrilled that WrestleMania’s return to Dallas again generated record results, proving that everything is indeed bigger in Texas,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor. “We are grateful to the Jones Family and the entire Dallas Cowboys Organization, the Dallas Sports Commission, the city of Arlington, the city of Dallas and all the public and private sector partners who were instrumental in making WrestleMania 38 the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history. We now turn our attention to next year, where WrestleMania will take over Hollywood.”

Los Angeles has been locked in by WWE as the next setting for the Showcase of the Immortals. Next year's event will take place at Sofi Stadium and Hollywood Park on Saturday, April 1, 2023, and Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Roman Reigns tied records held by legendary superstars at WrestleMania 38

This year's WrestleMania saw quite a lot of records set at its historic two-night event, a few of which came from WWE superstars.

Roman Reigns has joined an elite list of superstars after headlining the show with Brock Lesnar. The Tribal Chief won a high-stakes "Winner Takes All" match against the Beast Incarnate to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The remarkable win came with more good news for Reigns, with Wrestling Stats & Info's Twitter noting that he set a new record with the bout. The Head of The Table has become one of the distinguished few who has headlined multiple WrestleMania events in the same city/venue.

"@WWERomanReigns is set to join Randy Savage (WM 4 & 5 in Atlantic City), @HulkHogan (WMs 2 & 7 in Los Angeles), and @undertaker (WMs 24 & 33 in Orlando) as the only @WWE Superstars to main event multiple #WrestleMania" PPVs in the same city/venue."

