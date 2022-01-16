MSK and more announced for Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

The participants for this year's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have been revealed by WWE, with eight teams named for the competition.

The prestigious cup, which has been lifted by the likes of The Undisputed Era, The Authors of Pain, and Finn Balor & Samoa Joe, has been on NXT since 2015.

The teams announced are:

MSK (Wes Lee & Nash Carter)

Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake)

Creed Brothers (Julias Creed & Brutus Creed)

Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza)

Jacket Time (Kushida & Ikemen Jiro)

Chase U (Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward)

Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

Reigning champions MSK will be looking to retain their crown, while Grizzled Young Veterans, the team they bested in the 2021 final, will want to avenge the loss.

Lee & Carter have momentum heading into The Dusty Classic

As the tournament approaches, MSK has a great deal of momentum, given that they've been so heavily featured on NXT 2.0. Recently, Riddle was revealed as their guru and teamed up with the pair.

The team also gained attention when it was revealed that the recently released Jeff Hardy was originally intended to take the guru role and had even shot material for it. Riddle was brought in as a short-notice replacement following Jeff's release.

Apart from winning the Dusty Classic 2021, Lee & Carter have also enjoyed their NXT Tag Team Championship reign of 202 days.

With a healthy mix of new pairings and familiar NXT tag teams, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic really will be a tough one to call in 2022.

Who do you think will win? Will MSK be the first tag team to successfully retain the cup? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

