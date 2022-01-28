"We've got a megastar on our hands" - Corey Graves predicts major success for WWE RAW Superstar

WWE RAW announcer Corey Graves says he sees Montez Ford as a future megastar.

Ford has been with the WWE since 2016 and has had a very successful time as part of The Street Profits tag team alongside teammate Angelo Dawkins.

Despite Ford's accolades as a tag team superstar, Corey Graves has said on his podcast After The Bell that with Ford's charisma and incredible athleticism, he can take his game to even greater heights as a singles performer.

"Now Montez is finally starting to believe in himself and Montez is getting to that point where he goes, Okay, I've played ball, I've done it your way, I've done it your way long enough, it's got me to this point,'' said Graves. ''I want to get to that point and then when Montez let's loose. I'm telling you guys. Right now, we've got a mega star on our hands." (from 52:20 onwards)

Fans have long been impressed with Ford's athleticism.

WWE's premiere over the top battle royale The Royal Rumble takes place this Saturday. The opportunity for up-and-coming superstars like Ford to breakthrough are no greater than now.

Montez Ford's WWE career so far

As part of The Street Profits, Montez Ford has enjoyed a very successful start to his career.

Making their NXT debut in 2016, fans were immediately entertained by the duo, with their high flying move set and exciting entrance.

The Street Profits first tasted gold in 2019 when they won the NXT Tag Team Titles at Takeover XXV. Following that success, they moved up to the main roster and challenged the best tag teams WWE had to offer.

The Street Profits won the RAW Tag Team Titles in March of 2020

Ford and Dawkins are part of a select group that has won the NXT, RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, becoming one of just two teams alongside The Revival (FTR) as triple crown tag team champions.

Do you eventually see Ford and Dawkins parting ways? Is singles success still possible for Ford whilst remaining in the tag team? Let us know in the comments below.

