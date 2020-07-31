WWE announcer Mauro Ranallo returning to work for Boxing event 

Mauro Ranallo is known for being one of the most excitable WWE announcers of all time and throughout his time in working for the company. Since coming to WWE, Mauro Ranallo has been the commentator on WWE SmackDown for 2 years, and after a small hiatus from the company, returned to become the WWE NXT commentator, where he has become the life and soul, not to mention the voice of the Black and Yellow brand.

However, it should be noted that long before he came to WWE, he served as the color commentator in Stampede Wrestling in the late 90s. Alongside this, Mauro Ranallo has also been involved in the world of Mixed Martial Arts, Muay Thai, boxing, and combat sports.

Now, it appears that Mauro Ranallo has been announced for a Showtime event this weekend, for which he will have to travel to Connecticut.

Mauro Ranallo to appear outside WWE for event

Mauro Ranallo was the voice on Showtime by being the main commentator on Strikeforce. He has continued his association with Showtime Networks and now it appears that he will be returning there for the weekend. For Showtime before, he has commentated for Showtime Championship Boxing, Glory Kickboxing, and Invicta Fighting Championship.

Now, Mauro Ranallo has been announced for the tripleheader set to take place this weekend at Showtime Boxing from the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut according to the report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The event itself will be taking place in an empty arena, according to BoxingScene.com. With the report indicating that the commentary team will be present life in the arena, it appears that Mauro Ranallo will be traveling to Connecticut from his home in California. He will be working alongside Al Bernstein to call the fights.

It should be noted that Mauro Ranallo's work for WWE NXT has been voiced from home over the recent months due to the concerns surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

How Mauro Ranallo has been keeping busy while social distancing. 😂



Sound 🆙 for the full experience. #PlayByPlay pic.twitter.com/0WlvzTIRL6 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 26, 2020

Mauro Ranallo's style is noted for specifically suiting the WWE NXT style of wrestling, where there are a lot of hard-hitting spots, and together with his knowledge of wrestling, combat sports, and a seemingly unending number of metaphors that he has in store, Mauro Ranallo is beloved by the WWE Universe.