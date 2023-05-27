WWE announces 33-year-old star's return for the first time in more than two months

WWE is currently gearing up for Night of Champions tomorrow night in Saudi Arabia. But ahead of the show this week on SmackDown, the company has already begun planting the seeds for Money in the Bank.

Next week's show will see two Money in the Bank qualifying matches take place with Lacey Evans making her return to take on Zelina Vega. Evans hasn't wrestled a match since March 24th and has been inconsistent in WWE since making her return to the ring last year.

It's likely that Zelina will be the one to qualify for Money in the Bank ladder match given her recent rise in popularity. But it's interesting that Evans has been called back following the company's trip to Saudi Arabia, where she made history against Natalya some years ago.

Montez Ford takes on LA Knight next week on WWE SmackDown

Whilst it appears that Lacey Evans's match against Zelina Vega is random, the one between LA Knight and Montez Ford has been made following the events of this week's show.

Knight and Ford will also be a Money in the Bank qualifying match but the two men have been exchanging words in recent weeks with Knight once again calling out The Street Profits following his win over Rick Boogs.

There was a belief that the two men would collide in Saudi Arabia since they have both made the trip to be part of the PR for the country. However, it was announced on SmackDown that they would go one-on-one next week instead.

There is nothing stopping WWE from adding a last-minute bout to the show since they are already in the Middle East.

Do you think the company will make any additions to Night of Champions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

