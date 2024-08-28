  • home icon
  WWE announces another Special Guest Referee match for major world title match at upcoming event

WWE announces another Special Guest Referee match for major world title match at upcoming event

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 28, 2024 04:37 GMT
WWE is based in Stamford, Connecticut (Images via WWE.com)

A major stipulation was announced for an upcoming world title match in WWE this week. On the latest episode of NXT, it was revealed that Ethan Page will defend his NXT Championship at No Mercy in a Special Guest Referee match.

In the main event of this week's show, Joe Hendry held another concert, which saw him take major shots at the champion. The TNA wrestler is the #1 contender for the prestigious title. During the segment, Hendry thanked the fans and told them how much he appreciated their support.

He claimed that Ethan Page had toys and figurines but he got more excited when he was playing with himself. A photo of All Ego wearing a chicken costume in the gym popped up on the screen. Joe Hendry then led the crowd to sing "Ethan sucks, believe in Joe, Ethan put on some clothes" in unison.

All Ego came out and he was not happy. He said Joe wasn't an NXT Superstar unlike him. Ava showed up and told Ethan Page he should be proud of the song Joe Hendry wrote for him. She then announced that Trick Williams would be the Special Guest Referee for his title defense against the TNA wrestler at WWE NXT No Mercy.

Edited by Israel Lutete
