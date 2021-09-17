WWE announces Bianca Belair Homecoming Celebration for SmackDown

Tonight, Bianca Belair returns home when WWE arrives in Knoxville, TN for SmackDown. WWE will certainly look to ride the wave of momentum it gained on the previous episode of the show from Madison Square Garden.

A few hours before the show on Friday, WWE announced that SmackDown will feature a "Homecoming Celebration" for the former SmackDown Women's Champion, Bianca Belair:

"Join the blue brand and a proud city as The EST of WWE is recognized for her tremendous achievements, from winning the 2021 Royal Rumble Match to headlining WrestleMania in a history-making SmackDown Championship Match against Sasha Banks to her monumental title reign. Don’t miss SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX." - WWE.com

Typically, a WWE Superstar's homecoming often leads to an unpleasant night for the honoree. One could predict that WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch will make an appearance and crash Belair's party. The two stars will officially face off at WWE Extreme Rules, following a tense contract signing on last week's edition of SmackDown.

Bianca Belair will finally gets her rematch against Becky Lynch at Extreme Rules

Despite Lynch's attempts to avoid a rematch, Bianca Belair has earned another shot against The Man at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Belair will enter the show with plenty of motivation, as Lynch stole her title at WWE SummerSlam.

At WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer, Lynch made her shocking return and defeated Belair for the title in 26 seconds to end her reign, which started at WrestleMania 37.

From there, Bianca Belair tried to confront the new SmackDown Women's Champion Lynch several times and get her to agree to a rematch. But Lynch refused, citing a "too bad, so sad" mentality. Still, after The Man spent weeks dodging Belair, on-screen officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce forced the champion to sign the contract.

Are you looking forward to Belair's Homecoming Celebration? Do you want to see her get the SmackDown Women's Championship back? Sound off below.

